Ecos India IPO subscribed 8.26 times so far

29 Aug 2024 , 03:00 PM

On Wednesday, August 28, Ecos (India) Mobility and Hospitality Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPIO) in the Indian primary market. The public issue will stay accessible until August 30, 2024. The IPO price band is set between ₹318 and ₹334 per equity share with a face value of ₹2.

The company has raised ₹180.36 crore from anchor investors. Interested investors can bid for at least 44 equity shares, followed by multiples of 44 equity shares. The public offering concludes on Friday, August 30.

Qualified institutional investors will get half of the issue size, retail investors 35%, and non-institutional investors 15%.

According to BSE data, by 2:57 PM on the second day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed to 8.26 times, the retail section of the book build issue had been subscribed to 8.05 times, the NII segment had been subscribed to 19.62 times, and the QIB portion had been booked 9%.

