iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

ECOS Mobility IPO Closes Today

30 Aug 2024 , 03:19 PM

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. launched its IPO on August 28, 2024, and the bidding will close on August 30, 2024. The IPO aims to raise ₹601.20 Crore, with shares priced between ₹318 to ₹334 per equity share.

At the time of writing on August 30, 2024 at 12:36 pm on the third day, the IPO had been subscribed 17.23 times, with retail investors subscribing 13.99 times and non-institutional investors (NII) 44.45 times. 

The public issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) and will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The IPO has received strong interest from investors, with the allotment date expected between August 31 and September 2, 2024.

Shares are anticipated to be listed on September 4, 2024, following the ‘T+3’ listing rule.

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. (EIMHL) is a leading provider of chauffeur-driven mobility services to corporate clients in India. The company has over 25 years of experience, serving 42 Fortune 500 companies and 60 BSE 500 companies in Fiscal 2024.

EIMHL offers chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS), operating in 109 cities across 21 states and four union territories in India. The company’s operations extend to 97 cities through a network of vendors, highlighting its extensive reach across the country.

Related Tags

  • ECOS Mobility IPO
  • IPO news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.