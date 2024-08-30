ECOS Mobility IPO Closes Today

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. launched its IPO on August 28, 2024, and the bidding will close on August 30, 2024. The IPO aims to raise ₹601.20 Crore, with shares priced between ₹318 to ₹334 per equity share.

At the time of writing on August 30, 2024 at 12:36 pm on the third day, the IPO had been subscribed 17.23 times, with retail investors subscribing 13.99 times and non-institutional investors (NII) 44.45 times.

The public issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) and will be listed on both BSE and NSE. The IPO has received strong interest from investors, with the allotment date expected between August 31 and September 2, 2024.

Shares are anticipated to be listed on September 4, 2024, following the ‘T+3’ listing rule.

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. (EIMHL) is a leading provider of chauffeur-driven mobility services to corporate clients in India. The company has over 25 years of experience, serving 42 Fortune 500 companies and 60 BSE 500 companies in Fiscal 2024.

EIMHL offers chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS), operating in 109 cities across 21 states and four union territories in India. The company’s operations extend to 97 cities through a network of vendors, highlighting its extensive reach across the country.