Exicom Tele Systems IPO Oversubscribed 114.55 Times, Allotment Expected on March 1

Exicom Tele Systems Limited IPO opened on February 27, 2024, and closed on February 29, 2024. At the time of writing, the IPO is oversubscribed 114.55 times, with the retail portion subscribed 108.48 times. NII portion of the book build offer is subscribed 149.75 times, and the QIB segment is subscribed 100.39 times. Click here to know more.

Allotment for the IPO is expected on March 1, and listing on both NSE and BSE is scheduled for March 5, 2024. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 2.32 Crore shares amounting to ₹329.00 Crores and an offer for sale of 0.7 Crore shares amounting to ₹100 Crore.

The price band for the IPO is ₹135 to ₹142 per share, with a minimum lot size of 100 shares.

Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹14,200, small NII with 15 lots (1,500 shares) at ₹2,13,000, and big NII with 71 lots (7,100 shares) at ₹10,08,200.

