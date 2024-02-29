iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Exicom Tele Systems IPO Oversubscribed 114.55 Times, Allotment Expected on March 1

29 Feb 2024 , 03:34 PM

Exicom Tele Systems Limited IPO opened on February 27, 2024, and closed on February 29, 2024. At the time of writing, the IPO is oversubscribed 114.55 times, with the retail portion subscribed 108.48 times. NII portion of the book build offer is subscribed 149.75 times, and the QIB segment is subscribed 100.39 times. Click here to know more.

Allotment for the IPO is expected on March 1, and listing on both NSE and BSE is scheduled for March 5, 2024. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 2.32 Crore shares amounting to ₹329.00 Crores and an offer for sale of 0.7 Crore shares amounting to ₹100 Crore.

The price band for the IPO is ₹135 to ₹142 per share, with a minimum lot size of 100 shares.

Retail investors require a minimum investment of ₹14,200, small NII with 15 lots (1,500 shares) at ₹2,13,000, and big NII with 71 lots (7,100 shares) at ₹10,08,200.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • Exicom Tele-Systems
  • IPO
  • IPO news
  • Oversubscribed
  • Price band
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.