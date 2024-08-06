FirstCry IPO: Anchor Book Mobilizes ₹1,885.8 Crore

On August 5, Brainbees Solutions, the company behind the popular online platform FirstCry, mobilized ₹1,885.8 Crore through its anchor book. The much-anticipated ₹4,194-Crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on August 6.

Anchor Investors and Allocation

The anchor book saw significant participation from several marquee institutional investors. Notable names include:

Government of Singapore

Monetary Authority of Singapore

Government Pension Fund Global

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Nomura Funds

Goldman Sachs

Carmignac Portfolio

Nordea 1

Florida Retirement System

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia)

Societe Generale

Steadview Capital Mauritius

Wellington Trust Company

Citigroup Global

Verition Multi-Strategy Master Fund

These investors collectively poured in ₹706.95 Crore. Brainbees Solutions disclosed that it has finalized the allocation of 4,05,55,428 equity shares to these anchor investors at ₹465 per share, the upper limit of the price band.

Key Mutual Funds Participation

The anchor book also saw participation from key mutual funds, including:

Fidelity Funds

SBI Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

HDFC Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund

SBI Life Insurance Company

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

360 One Flexicap Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee

TT Emerging Markets Unconstrained Fund

Amundi Funds

Invesco India

Helios Flexi Cap Fund

DSP India Fund

Max Life Insurance Company

In total, eight mutual funds applied through 23 different schemes.

IPO Details

Brainbees Solutions, founded in 2010, operates as a multi-channel retailing platform for products catering to mothers, babies, and kids. The company aims to raise approximately ₹4,193.73 Crore through its IPO. This includes a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,666 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.4 Crore equity shares valued at ₹2,527.7 Crore by existing shareholders.

Selling Shareholders

The existing shareholders participating in the OFS are:

SVF Frog (Cayman)

Mahindra & Mahindra

PI Opportunities Fund-1

TPG Growth V SF Markets

NewQuest Asia Investments III

Apricot Investments

Satyadharma Investments and Trading Company

Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius II

Sage Investment Trust

Pratithi Investment Trust

IPO Price Band and Closing Date

The IPO will be available for subscription from August 6 to August 8, with a price band set between ₹440 and ₹465 per share.