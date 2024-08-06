FirstCry IPO: Anchor Book Mobilizes ₹1,885.8 Crore

On August 5, Brainbees Solutions, the company behind the popular online platform FirstCry, mobilized ₹1,885.8 Crore through its anchor book. The much-anticipated ₹4,194-Crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on August 6.
Anchor Investors and Allocation
The anchor book saw significant participation from several marquee institutional investors. Notable names include:
These investors collectively poured in ₹706.95 Crore. Brainbees Solutions disclosed that it has finalized the allocation of 4,05,55,428 equity shares to these anchor investors at ₹465 per share, the upper limit of the price band.
Key Mutual Funds Participation
The anchor book also saw participation from key mutual funds, including:
In total, eight mutual funds applied through 23 different schemes.
IPO Details
Brainbees Solutions, founded in 2010, operates as a multi-channel retailing platform for products catering to mothers, babies, and kids. The company aims to raise approximately ₹4,193.73 Crore through its IPO. This includes a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹1,666 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 5.4 Crore equity shares valued at ₹2,527.7 Crore by existing shareholders.
Selling Shareholders
The existing shareholders participating in the OFS are:
IPO Price Band and Closing Date
The IPO will be available for subscription from August 6 to August 8, with a price band set between ₹440 and ₹465 per share.
