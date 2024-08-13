Firstcry's share price closes with a 46% premium at ₹679 on the NSE

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the multi-channel retail platform that operates the ‘FirstCry’ brand, made a solid debut on the stock market Tuesday. On NSE, FirstCry shares were closeded at ₹679 per share, up 46% from the issue price of ₹465.00.

Brainbees Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) began public subscription on August 6 and ended on August 8. The IPO allotment was set on August 9, and the Firstcry IPO debuted today, August 13.

The pricing band for Firstcry’s IPO was ₹440 to ₹465 per share, with the company raising ₹4,193.73 crore at the upper end. The book-built issue included a fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares worth ₹1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares, totalling ₹2,527.73 crore.

The Firstcry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times in total, with offers for 60.64 crore equity shares vs 4.96 crore shares on the sale.

The book running lead managers of the Brainbees Solutions IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Avendus Capital, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the IPO registrar.

