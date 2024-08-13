iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Firstcry's share price closes with a 46% premium at ₹679 on the NSE

13 Aug 2024 , 03:36 PM

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, the multi-channel retail platform that operates the ‘FirstCry’ brand, made a solid debut on the stock market Tuesday. On NSE, FirstCry shares were closeded at ₹679 per share, up 46% from the issue price of ₹465.00.

Brainbees Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) began public subscription on August 6 and ended on August 8. The IPO allotment was set on August 9, and the Firstcry IPO debuted today, August 13.

The pricing band for Firstcry’s IPO was ₹440 to ₹465 per share, with the company raising ₹4,193.73 crore at the upper end. The book-built issue included a fresh issue of 3.58 crore equity shares worth ₹1,666.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 5.44 crore shares, totalling ₹2,527.73 crore.

The Firstcry IPO was subscribed 12.22 times in total, with offers for 60.64 crore equity shares vs 4.96 crore shares on the sale.

The book running lead managers of the Brainbees Solutions IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, JM Financial, and Avendus Capital, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the IPO registrar.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • FirstCry
  • listing
  • NSE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.