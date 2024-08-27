Gala Precision IPO opens on Monday, priced at Rs 503-529

Gala Precision Engineering has set a price band of Rs 503-529 for its Rs 167.90 crore initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscriptions on September 2 and close on September 4.
The aforesaid IPO size of Rs 167.90 crore was determined using the upper end of the price band.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 25.59 lakh equity shares totalling Rs 135.34 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.16 lakh shares totalling Rs 32.59 crore.
The equity shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
The proceeds of the new issue will be used to establish a new facility at Vallam-Vadagal, SIPCOT, Sriperumbuddur, Tamil Nadu, to manufacture high tensile fasteners and hex bolts, Rs 11.07 crore to fund capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery at Wada, Palghar, Maharashtra, Rs 45.43 crore to repay/prepay certain borrowings availed by the company, and general corporate purposes.
The offer is being made through a book-building procedure, with no more than 50% accessible to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), no less than 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and no less than 35% for retail investors.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.