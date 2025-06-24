Globe Civil Projects – IPO of a mid-size EPC firm

Globe Civil Projects is a New Delhi based EPC firm with a 20 year operational history. It executes projects across residential, commercial and industrial segments. While being a smaller player, it has shown consistent growth and improving profitability in the recent past. The IPO is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and funding capex.
Strengthening the balance sheet is the purpose. Bulk of the proceeds are towards working capital financing. Some of them are for capital expenditures. Here are more details:
INR 750.00 million of the proceeds will be utilized for meeting upcoming working capital requirements of the company.
INR 142.55 million for capital expenditure related to construction equipment/machinery.
The modern Indian construction industry derived its origin after independence in 1947, when the government initiated a series of five-year plans for infrastructure development for economic growth. The industry has shifted from a sector that was predominantly government-driven, to one that is increasingly influenced by the private sector, and has seen the arrival of both foreign and private-owned banks. Advancements in technology, such as pre-engineering building systems and environmentally friendly construction, have also changed the industry.
The Indian building market caters to a broad spectrum of the following customers:
The Indian construction industry can be broadly segmented into:
Overall, the Indian construction industry is a complex and dynamic sector, driven by changing government policies, technological advancements, and shifting market demands. Understanding the industry’s history, evolution, customers, market segments, and other important details is essential for investors to navigate this sector.
Market size and Growth
Construction is a major industry in India and it makes a considerable contribution to the national Gross Value Added (GVA) at around 9.1% in FY 2025. The output value of the industry increased with a CAGR of 6.7% during FY 2018-23, with the overall output of the construction sector valued at approximately INR 36,621 billion in FY 2023.
The construction industry can be broadly divided into two categories: residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment, which includes road, bridge, and institutional construction, accounts for around 82% of the total output value, and the residential segment accounts for the remaining 18%.
The non-residential segment is likely to remain the growth engine of the industry, with the government’s focus on infrastructure development and increasing budgetary allocation for roads, railways, and urban infrastructure.
There are various factors contributing to the growth of the Construction market in India:
The Indian construction industry as a whole is likely to expand further, supported by the government’s focus, rise in budget allocation, and demand for housing and infrastructure.
Globe Civil Projects Limited, a leading Indian construction company, has a rich history dating back to 2002. The company was founded by Ved Prakash Khurana, Nipun Khurana, and Vipul Khurana, who shared a vision to provide high-quality construction services to various sectors. Over the years, the company has evolved and grown, expanding its services to cater to the increasing demands of the construction industry.
Globe Civil Projects Limited operates in two primary segments: Construction Project Receipts and Trading of Goods.
Globe Civil Projects Limited has a strong presence in India, with operations in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The company has a strong network of suppliers, vendors, and subcontractors across the country, enabling it to access a diverse pool of resources.
Some of the key strengths of Globe Civil Projects Limited include:
Overall, Globe Civil Projects Limited is a leading construction company in India, with a strong presence in multiple states and a diverse range of products and services. The company’s experienced promoters and management team, combined with its strong project management and execution capabilities, make it a formidable player in the construction industry.
The business faces intense competition with many large competitors. The key competitors include:
The company’s competitive position can be summarized as follows:
Globe Civil Projects Limited has attained a proven history of delivery across a range of construction works over the last twenty years. The Company has successfully delivered 37 projects and currently has 13 projects underway, proving its talent in handling and completing large, complex projects.
Promoters and Directors of the company have an overall 19 years of experience in the construction industry which helps the company to grow swiftly. The in-house engineer and designer team has a rich experience in all construction-related activities and is a contributing factor to our strength.
Globe Civil Projects Limited’s Order Book comprises the expected value of the construction projects not yet completed under existing contracts and funded construction project receipts, which is an indicator of the level of future revenue for Globe Civil Projects Limited. The Order Book of the company has improved substantially, and so have the pre-qualification credentials, which are well-supported by the excellent execution of the projects and financial performance.
The Indian construction industry is intensely competitive, with several dominant players and new entrants vying for a share of the market. Globe Civil Projects Limited also competes with other larger competitors who have a greater financial capacity and reputation to secure new work and protect market share.
· Reliance on Government Infrastructure Works
The company’s business is vulnerable to changes in government policies, budget payouts, and bureaucratic hurdles that can delay government infrastructure projects. Such reliance on government projects exposes the company to external variables which are outside of its remit.
The company’s revenue from operations has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.53% from ₹2,857.09 million in Fiscal 2022 to ₹3,321.62 million in Fiscal 2024. This increase has been due to the company growing its business in new markets, and diversifying its project line to include more high-margin projects. The ability to win fresh orders, especially in the infrastructure and non-infrastructure segments, has been the key driver for its topline. Added to that, more high-margin jobs on the contracted side of the business have put the company on a better profitability situation.
Profit after tax (PAT) has risen from ₹52.01 million in Fiscal 2022 to ₹153.78 million in Fiscal 2024, depicting a strong growth.
|(in INR Millions)
|Period Ending 31st March 2022
|Period Ending 31st March 2023
|Period Ending 31st March 2024
|Period Ending 31st December 2024
|Revenue from Operations
|2857.09
|2333.45
|3321.62
|2546.57
|EBITDA
|229.1
|207.98
|445.52
|392.98
|Profit After Tax (PAT)
|52.01
|48.51
|153.78
|177.89
Source: RHP
|Company Name
|Total Income (INR m)
|P/E Ratio (x)
|EPS (Diluted) (INR)
|NAV per Equity Share (INR)
|Globe Civil Projects Private Limited
|3348.1
|19.8
|3.6
|18.1
|B L Kashyap and Sons Limited
|12567.7
|29.6
|2.3
|22.0
|Ceigall India Limited
|30661.9
|12.9
|19.4
|57.7
|PSP Projects Limited
|25300.1
|20.4
|34.2
|222.5
|Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited
|19636.5
|20.6
|16.1
|179.3
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited
|38919.4
|16.4
|56.0
|238.8
Source: RHP
