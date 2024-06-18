iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Godavari Biorefineries files DRHP for IPO

18 Jun 2024 , 12:20 PM

Godavari Biorefineries, a leading manufacturer of ethanol-based chemicals in India, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹325 Crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 6.53 million shares by existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS breakdown is as follows:

  • Mandala Capital AG: up to 4.93 million shares
  • Somaiya Agencies: up to 5 lakh shares
  • Samir Shantilal Somaiya: up to 2 lakh shares
  • Lakshmiwadi Mines and Minerals: up to 2 lakh shares
  • Filmedia Communication Systems: up to 3 lakh shares
  • Somaiya Properties and Investments: up to 1 lakh shares

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used primarily to repay debt worth ₹240 Crore. As of March 2024, the company’s total debt stood at ₹686 Crore. Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers for the IPO.

Godavari Biorefineries offers a diverse portfolio of bio-based chemicals, sugar, ethanol, and power. It serves various industries including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, fragrances, power, fuel, personal care, and cosmetics. As of March 31, 2024, it is one of India’s largest ethanol producers with a capacity of 570 KLPD. The company’s client list includes notable names such as Hershey India, Hindustan Coca-Cola, LANXESS India, IFF Inc., and major oil companies. Godavari Biorefineries has also expanded its operations globally, serving customers in over 20 countries, including the USA, UK, China, Germany, and Japan.

For the financial year 2024 (FY24), Godavari Biorefineries reported a total revenue of ₹1,686.67 Crore, compared to ₹2,014.69 Crore in the previous year. The net profit for FY24 stood at ₹12.30 Crore, down from ₹19.64 Crore in the prior year.

 

Related Tags

  • Godavari Biorefineries
  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO
  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO DRHP
  • Godavari Biorefineries IPO SEBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.