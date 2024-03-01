iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gopal Snacks IPO sets price band at ₹381-401 per share; To open on March 6

1 Mar 2024 , 10:32 AM

Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks Ltd, a leading savory snacks manufacturer, is poised to make a flavorful entry into the Indian stock market with its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). With the subscription set to commence on March 6, Gopal Snacks Ltd has set the price band for its IPO at ₹381-401 per share, with the subscription opening on March 6 and closing on March 11. 

The IPO, valued at ₹650 Crore, will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS). Promoters Gopal Agriproducts and Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani will be selling equity shares worth ₹520 Crore and ₹80 Crore respectively, while Harsh Sureshkumar Shah will sell shares worth ₹50 Crore.

Key Dates:

  • Anchor book opens on March 5
  • Subscription opens on March 6 and closes on March 11
  • Allotment on March 12
  • Shares credited to demat accounts on March 12
  • Listing on exchanges on March 14

Offer Structure: The IPO offers a balanced allocation to different investor categories, with QIBs, retail investors, and NII (HNI) investors receiving shares as per the stipulated%age of the net issue. Promoters hold a significant stake of 93.5% in the company, while the remaining 6.5% is owned by public shareholders, including Axis Growth Avenues AIF – I and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc.

Business Overview: Established in 1999, Gopal Snacks Ltd has emerged as a prominent player in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, offering a diverse range of ethnic and Western snacks across 10 states and two Union Territories. The company’s product portfolio includes traditional namkeens, gathiya, wafers, extruded snacks, snack pellets, papad, spices, gram flour (besan), noodles, rusk, and soan papdi, catering to the varied tastes of consumers.

Financial Performance: Gopal Snacks Ltd has showcased robust financial performance, with revenue reaching ₹1,394.65 Crore in FY23, reflecting a commendable CAGR of 11.15% during FY21-FY23. The company’s net profit witnessed an impressive CAGR of 130.65% during the same period, reaching ₹112.4 Crore in FY23. Additionally, the EBITDA grew at an average rate of 80.31%, reaching ₹196.23 Crore in FY23, underlining the company’s strong operating performance.

Merchant Bankers: Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers for the Gopal Snacks Ltd IPO, ensuring effective management of the offering process. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

 

Related Tags

  • Gopal Snacks IPO
  • Gopal Snacks IPO allotment
  • Gopal Snacks IPO closing date
  • Gopal Snacks IPO details
  • Gopal Snacks IPO issue price
  • Gopal Snacks IPO news
  • Gopal Snacks IPO OFS
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.