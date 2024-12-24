iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Greaves Electric Mobility Files for IPO

24 Dec 2024 , 10:54 AM

In order to acquire money through an IPO, Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd. has submitted draft documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 18.94 crore shares by current promoters and shareholders, as well as a new issue of Rs 1,000 crore.

Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC will sell about 13.84 crore shares as part of the OFS, while Greaves Cotton will sell 5.1 crore shares. At the moment, Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC owns 36.44 percent of the company, while Greaves Cotton Ltd. owns 62.48 percent.

The company’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru will be upgraded, in-house battery assembly capabilities will be developed, and product and technology development will be funded with the proceeds from the new issuance.

The money will also help Bestway Agencies Private Ltd. and MLR Auto increase their manufacturing capacity, as well as increase the company’s ownership of MLR Auto through acquisitions. The implementation of IT infrastructure and digitisation, financing inorganic expansion through acquisitions, and general business objectives are further areas of emphasis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Greaves Electric Mobility
  • IPO
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.