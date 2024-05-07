Indegene IPO Oversubscribed by 641% so far on Day 2

Across all categories, the Indegene IPO has had an incredible reaction; on its first day, it was fully subscribed. 1.50 times subscriptions were recieved the retail investor segment, and the non-institutional investor category had received 4.13 times the bids on offer. 1.31 times the subscriptions were made in the Employee Category. The Indegene IPO subscription status was 1.67 times on the first day, according BSE data.

The Indegene IPO’s subscription period opened on Monday, May 6, and it ends on Wednesday, May 8. The price band has been set at ₹430 to ₹452 for each equity share having a face value of ₹2. At the upper price range of ₹452 per equity share, 36 anchor investors contributed ₹548.77 crore to the Indegene IPO on Friday, May 3.

In the public offering, it has set aside 15% for NII, up to 50% for QIB, and 35% for retail investors.

Indegene Limited offers digital services to the life sciences sector. They provide help with developing novel drugs, creating regulatory files, managing clinical trials, handling complaints, pharmacovigilance, and sales and marketing.

The services offered by the organisation can be categorised into multiple areas, such as consulting, omnichannel activation, enterprise commercial solutions, enterprise medical solutions, and enterprise clinical solutions.

According to BSE data, the Indegene IPO subscription status is 6.47 times as of 15:28 IST on Day 2. The retail portion has been booked 3.53 times, whereas the NII portion has been subscribed 14.88 times. There have been 2.85 times the subscriptions for the employee section and 5.40 times the subscriptions for QIB Category.

