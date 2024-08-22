iifl-logo
Interarch Building Products IPO Allotment Today; Check Here

22 Aug 2024 , 03:26 PM

Construction solutions provider Interarch Building Products Ltd is set to announce the IPO share allotment status on Thursday, August 22. The public offer closed for bidding on Wednesday and opened for subscription on Monday, August 19.

Investors who have applied for the IPO can check the allotment status on the BSE website or the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Limited.

Interarch Building Products received a strong response from investors, with the IPO being oversubscribed by over 93 times on the final day of bidding.

The ₹600.29 Crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22 lakh shares worth up to ₹200 Crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 44 lakh shares valued at ₹400.29 Crore by the selling shareholders.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was particularly enthusiastic, with a subscription rate of 205.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was subscribed 128.42 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw a subscription rate of 19.11 times. Notably, the IPO was fully subscribed on its opening day, Monday, August 19.

