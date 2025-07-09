iifl-logo
IPO News: Rite Water Solutions and Seedworks International gets SEBI nod

9 Jul 2025 , 12:50 PM

Rite Water Solutions, Seedworks International has received approval from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for IPO.

Rice Water Solutions IPO: 

Rite Water Solutions (India) is a Nagpur-based cleantech business. It has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company is planning to raise ₹745 Crore via Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company filed its IPO papers with Sebi on February 10, 2025.

The IPO will be a mix of fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹300 Crore in addition to an offer-for-sale of up to ₹445 Crore by the Promoter and Investor Selling Shareholders. The face value of the share will be ₹2.

Rite Water Solutions (India) Limited is supported by the Water Access Acceleration Fund S.L.P. (“W2AF”). It is organized by the laws of France and managed by Incofin Investment Management in Belgium. Ace investor Mukul Agrawal is backing the company.

Seedworks International IPO:

The business filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 11, 2025. The IPO consists entirely of an Offer-for-Sale of up to 5,19,70,282 equity shares by the Promoter, Individual and Investor Selling Shareholders. 

SeedWorks is a seed research and development company specialized in hybrid and OPV seeds for key crops like rice, cotton, pearl millet, mustard, vegetables, and fruits.

 

