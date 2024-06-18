ixigo's parent, Le Travenues, lists at 48% premium

Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of travel aggregator Ixigo, made a strong debut on the stock exchanges. The company’s shares listed at ₹138.10 on the NSE, which is a 48.49% premium over the issue price of ₹93. On the BSE, the shares opened at ₹135.

The initial public offering (IPO) had a price band set at ₹88-93 per share. The issue included a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 66.68 million shares, totalling ₹620 crore at the upper price band. This brought the total issue size to ₹720 crore.

The subscription for the Ixigo IPO began on June 10 and concluded on June 12. By the final day, the IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with an overall subscription rate of 98.34 times.