Kent RO Files for IPO with SEBI

Kent RO Systems Ltd, a household name in water purifiers, has taken a significant step by filing preliminary documents with SEBI to get the green light for its initial public offering (IPO).

This IPO will be a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), where the company’s promoters plan to sell 1 crore equity shares. Promoters Sunita Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, and Varun Gupta will be reducing their stake through this offering.

Currently, the promoters collectively hold a 99.77% stake in the company. Since it’s an OFS, Kent RO won’t directly raise funds, but the IPO will allow the company to list its shares on stock exchanges, boosting its public visibility and market profile.

Known for an extensive range of product offerings, whether it be water purifiers, water softeners, and various kinds of kitchen and home appliances under the brand name Kent, the company has claimed to be a pioneer in reverse osmosis technology in India, revolutionizing the country’s water purification market. The brands offer energy-efficient BLDC fans under the banner of Kuhl.

Thus, with a strong manufacturing base, Kent RO has four facilities, two in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and three in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This ensures constant quality and innovation. The IPO for Kent RO Systems shall prove to be a landmark point for the company as it takes forward the legacy of the product to the masses through public markets.