iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Keppel-backed Smartworks eyes IPO

16 Aug 2024 , 12:13 PM

Supported by global asset manager Keppel, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has submitted preliminary documents to SEBI, the capital markets regulator, in order to raise money through an IPO.

An offer-for-sale (OFS) of 67.59 lakh equity shares by current equity shareholders is combined with a new issuance of equity shares valued at Rs 550 crore to form the IPO.

In the OFS, investors Space Solutions India Pte (previously Lisbrine Pte) will sell the remaining 51.59 lakh shares, with promoters NS Niketan LLP and SNS Infrarealty LLP selling 16 lakh shares each.

It is possible that the largest managed campus operator in Gurugram may use pre-IPO placement to fund an additional Rs 110 crore before submitting the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC). The aforementioned sum will be subtracted from the new issue if the pre-IPO placement is successful.

The remaining 30.81 percent of Smartworks’ shares are held by public shareholders, including 1.08 percent and 19 percent of shares held by Ananta Capital Ventures Fund and Space Solutions India, respectively. Promoters own 69.19 percent of the company (on a fully diluted basis).

Since 2019, investors such as Keppel, the firm that owns Space Solutions India Pte, have supported the company. It issued CCPS (compulsorily convertible preference shares) to Space Solutions India in 2019, raising Rs 177.22 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • SEBI
  • Smartworks Coworking Spaces
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.