Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

7 Mar 2025 , 12:50 PM

Sattva Developers and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust has filed DRHP with SEBI. According the draft papers, company aims to raise ₹6200 crore from the initial public offer.

Knowledge Realty Trust will use its funds from IPO towards the payment of debt of the Asset SPVs and the Investment Entities and other general corporate purposes. Currently, the company has total outstanding net borrowings of Rs 20,197.4, as of September 30, 2024.

The company aims to list RIET on the stock exchanges and use the funds to monetise its 30 prime office assets across major cities. The area totalling 48.1 m sq ft which includes 37.1 m sq ft of completed area, 2.8 mn sq ft of under construction area and 8.2 mn sq ft of future development area.

The company has its portfolio spread across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gift City Ahmedabad and Gurugram.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the IPO. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar to the IPO.

Sensex and Nifty trade flat on March 7, 2025

7 Mar 2025|01:12 PM

7 Mar 2025|01:12 PM
Knowledge Realty Trust Files for ₹6200 crore IPO

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM

7 Mar 2025|12:50 PM
RailTel Bags ₹19.09 Crore Order from Border Security Force

7 Mar 2025|11:15 AM

7 Mar 2025|11:15 AM
AstraZeneca Secures CDSCO Approval for Lokelma in India

7 Mar 2025|11:00 AM

7 Mar 2025|11:00 AM
INOX India Secures Major Global Orders Worth ₹190 Crore

7 Mar 2025|10:24 AM

