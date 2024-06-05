Kronox Lab IPO closes today

The Kronox Lab Sciences IPO will conclude on Wednesday, June 5, with a price band set between ₹129 and ₹136 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10.

Anchor investors contributed ₹39.04 Crore to the Kronox Lab IPO on Friday, May 31. The IPO allocation breakdown reserves 15% of shares for non-institutional investors (NII), 35% for retail investors, and 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

At the time of writing, on the last day of subscription of Kronox Lab Sciences, retail investors subscribed to 31.40 times their reserved portion, followed by non-institutional investors at 82.43 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribing to 3.46 times.

Established in 2008, Kronox Lab Sciences Limited specializes in producing high-purity specialty fine chemicals for various end markets. Its product range includes APIs, pharmaceutical formulations, scientific research materials, nutraceuticals, agrochemical formulations, metal refineries, personal care items, and animal health products.



Revenue from exports for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, and the fiscal years 2023, 2022, and 2021 were ₹16.97 Crore, ₹19.57 Crore, ₹24.27 Crore, ₹19.29 Crore, and ₹12.84 Crore, respectively. These figures represented 25.07%, 26.41%, 25.39%, 23.46%, and 20.56% of the company’s total revenue from operations during those periods.



