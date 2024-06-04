Kronox Lab IPO sees strong day 2 subscription

Kronox Lab Sciences’ IPO, which opened on June 3, saw an overwhelming response, on day 1 of subscription.
On day 2 of subscription, the retail category saw 18.30 times subscription, the non-institutional investor category 30.27 times, and the qualified institutional buyers category 1.17 times.
The price band for the IPO is set between ₹129 and ₹136 per share. Investors are required to apply for a minimum lot size of 110 shares, making the minimum investment for retail investors ₹14,960. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots (1,540 shares), amounting to ₹209,440. For large non-institutional investors (bNII), the minimum investment is 67 lots (7,370 shares), totaling ₹1,002,320.
The IPO is an offer-for-sale of 95.7 lakh shares by promoters Jogindersingh Jaswal, Ketan Ramani, and Pritesh Ramani, with an estimated size of ₹130.15 Crore at the upper price band. Kronox, based in Vadodara, produces specialty chemicals for various industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotech. The company operates three manufacturing units and an R&D lab in Vadodara and plans to set up a new plant in Dahej, Gujarat, exporting to over 20 countries.
For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.