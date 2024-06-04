iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscribed 11.10 times on Day 1

4 Jun 2024 , 08:43 AM

Monday, June 3, marked the opening of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited’s initial public offering (IPO). Bids on the ₹130.15 crore public offering can be placed until June 5, 2024. The book build issue comprises only of Offering for sale (OFS), thus the IPO won’t have an instantaneous effect on the balance sheet of the business. The IPO pricing range for Kronox Lab Sciences has been set by the business at ₹129 to ₹136 for each equity share.

Within thirty minutes of the IPO opening, the book build issue was completely subscribed. On the first day of bidding, at 5:00 PM, the public issue had been booked 11.10 times, the retail component was subscribed 13.00 times, and the NII segment was subscribed 19.97 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.11 times.

Bids must be placed in Lots, with each lot containing 110 shares of the company.

The official registrar of the public issuance is now KFin Technologies Limited.

It is suggested that the public issue be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Producing and distributing High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals, Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd. serves as a global supplier of reacting agents for the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients for pharmaceutical formulations, nutritional ingredients for nutraceuticals, ingredients for personal care products, reagents for laboratory testing and scientific research, refining agents in metal refineries, ingredients for animal health products, and fermenting agents in biotech applications, among other uses.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Kronox Lab Sciences
  • Subscription Status
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.