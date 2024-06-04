Kronox Lab Sciences IPO subscribed 11.10 times on Day 1

Monday, June 3, marked the opening of Kronox Lab Sciences Limited’s initial public offering (IPO). Bids on the ₹130.15 crore public offering can be placed until June 5, 2024. The book build issue comprises only of Offering for sale (OFS), thus the IPO won’t have an instantaneous effect on the balance sheet of the business. The IPO pricing range for Kronox Lab Sciences has been set by the business at ₹129 to ₹136 for each equity share.

Within thirty minutes of the IPO opening, the book build issue was completely subscribed. On the first day of bidding, at 5:00 PM, the public issue had been booked 11.10 times, the retail component was subscribed 13.00 times, and the NII segment was subscribed 19.97 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 1.11 times.

Bids must be placed in Lots, with each lot containing 110 shares of the company.

The official registrar of the public issuance is now KFin Technologies Limited.

It is suggested that the public issue be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Producing and distributing High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals, Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd. serves as a global supplier of reacting agents for the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), excipients for pharmaceutical formulations, nutritional ingredients for nutraceuticals, ingredients for personal care products, reagents for laboratory testing and scientific research, refining agents in metal refineries, ingredients for animal health products, and fermenting agents in biotech applications, among other uses.

