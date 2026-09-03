Lumino Industries List at 34% Premium, Surges 42% Above IPO Price

Lumino Industries Share Price Today: Stock Lists at 34% Premium, Surges 42% Above IPO Price

Lumino Industries share price today: Lumino Industries made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, September 3, with the stock listing at a sizeable premium to its IPO issue price. The shares opened at ₹110 on the NSE, translating into a 34% premium over the issue price of ₹82.

On the BSE, Lumino Industries shares opened at ₹109, delivering a listing gain of nearly 33% to investors who received an allotment in the IPO.

The strong debut came after the company’s public issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with the Lumino Industries IPO subscribed 118.12 times overall.

Lumino Industries share price rises after strong listing

After opening at ₹110 on the NSE, Lumino Industries shares extended their gains during intraday trading. The stock crossed the ₹118 mark and touched an intraday high of ₹118.99.

At around 12:10 PM, Lumino Industries was trading at ₹117.55 on the NSE, up ₹35.55 or 43.35% from its listing price.

Compared with the IPO issue price of ₹82, the stock was trading around 42% higher, giving investors a gain of ₹34.44 per share.

The stock’s intraday low on the NSE stood at ₹106.54, showing that the counter witnessed some volatility even after its strong debut.

Lumino Industries share price: Key numbers

Issue Price: ₹82

NSE Listing Price: ₹110

BSE Listing Price: ₹109

NSE Intraday High: ₹118.99

NSE Intraday Low: ₹106.54

Price at 12:10 PM: ₹117.55

Gain vs Issue Price: 42%

Gain vs NSE Open: 43.35%

Lumino Industries IPO gets massive investor response

The strong listing was preceded by exceptionally high demand for the Lumino Industries IPO.

The public issue was subscribed 118.12 times overall, reflecting strong interest across investor categories. The QIB segment saw the highest demand, with the portion subscribed 221.43 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 176.42 times, while the retail portion received bids for 38.50 times the shares on offer.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹78–₹82 per share and ultimately allotted shares at the upper end of the price band.

Ahead of the IPO, Lumino Industries also raised ₹207 crore from anchor investors, adding to the strong institutional interest surrounding the issue.

What was the Lumino Industries IPO size?

The Lumino Industries public issue comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹500 crore along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹200 crore by promoters Devendra Goel and Jay Goel.

A substantial portion of the fresh issue proceeds is intended to strengthen the company’s balance sheet.

Around ₹337 crore has been earmarked for repayment of debt. The planned debt reduction could help lower finance costs and improve the company’s financial position over time.

The company also plans to use around ₹15 crore for capital expenditure, including equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development at an existing manufacturing facility.

Lumino Industries outlook: What should investors do?

The strong listing has put the spotlight on Lumino Industries’ valuation, profitability and future growth prospects. The analyst view remains positive, with the company seen as attractively valued compared with EPC and cable-sector peers.

Lumino Industries also has a relatively strong profitability profile, with an EBITDA margin of 11.71%. The company has also reported the highest Return on Net Worth (RoNW) among its key peers, according to the analyst assessment.

However, investors should not overlook the risks that come with the business model.

One of the key concerns is the company’s dependence on government and PSU customers, which account for around 53–86% of revenue. A high concentration of such clients means business performance can be influenced by government tenders, order timing and potentially uneven cash flows.

Lumino Industries share price target: Key levels to watch

Following the sharp listing-day gains, the ₹110–₹112 zone could become an important near-term level for the stock.

According to the analyst view, if Lumino Industries sustains above ₹110–₹112 with strong trading volumes, the stock could potentially move towards the ₹120–₹125 zone.

At the same time, investors should be mindful of the sharp rise from the IPO issue price and avoid making decisions purely on the basis of the first-day rally.

Should you buy Lumino Industries shares after listing?

For investors who received an IPO allotment, partial profit booking could be considered after the sharp listing gains, while the remaining position can be held with a trailing stop-loss around the ₹98–₹100 range.

For investors who did not receive an allotment, chasing the stock after a more than 40% gain over the issue price may not be the most prudent approach. Waiting for some consolidation could offer a better opportunity to assess the stock’s valuation and price action.

For medium-term investors, the stock may be considered with prudent position sizing, provided the risks related to customer concentration, government tenders and cash-flow fluctuations are factored into the investment decision.

Lumino Industries IPO: Key takeaways

Lumino Industries has delivered a strong start on the stock exchanges, with the shares listing at ₹110 on the NSE against an issue price of ₹82. The stock then extended its gains to touch ₹118.99 during intraday trading.

The IPO’s 118.12x overall subscription, particularly the 221.43x QIB subscription, highlights the strong investor interest in the company.

The planned debt repayment of ₹337 crore and the company’s healthy profitability profile are positive factors. However, its significant exposure to government and PSU clients remains an important risk investors should monitor.

For now, the ₹110–₹112 zone could be crucial for determining whether the stock can sustain its listing-day momentum and move towards the ₹120–₹125 level.