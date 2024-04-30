iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Asirwad Microfinance gets IPO approval from SEBI

30 Apr 2024 , 02:50 PM

Manappuram Finance shares saw a robust surge of approximately 5%, reaching ₹207 per share in the afternoon of April 30, following the news that its subsidiary Asirwad Microfinance has received the green light from SEBI to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO).

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) submitted an addendum to the proposed ₹1,500-Crore IPO of Asirvad Micro Finance to SEBI on February 16.

Originally, Asirvad Micro Finance had filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on October 5, 2023. However, SEBI had put the IPO on hold in January 2024.

Asirvad Micro Finance, established in 2008 with just two branches in Tamil Nadu, has since expanded its footprint to encompass 22 states and 4 union territories, boasting a network of 1,684 branches. The company serves a substantial clientele of 3.25 million active borrowers in the microfinance sector, which constitutes the majority of its assets under management. Additionally, it provides services for loans against gold and MSME loans.

According to reports, SEBI had raised concerns regarding the IPO, with two out of three queries already addressed, and the third anticipated to be resolved within 15-30 days.

The IPO is expected to feature a face value of ₹10 per share and a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹1,500 Crore, with no offer for sale component, as per the report.

 

Related Tags

  • Asirvad Micro Finance
  • Asirvad Micro Finance IPO
  • Asirvad Micro Finance Ipo news
  • Manappuram Finance
  • Manappuram Finance share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited – MMR focused realty player

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:28 PM
M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|03:14 PM
NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|01:08 PM
New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

New India Assurance Q1 Profit Jumps 80% to ₹391 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|12:06 PM
Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Piramal Enterprises Q1 Update: Net profit zooms ~52%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jul 2025|09:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.