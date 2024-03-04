iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Mukka Proteins IPO closing today; Issue subscribed 31 times so far

4 Mar 2024 , 11:38 AM

Mukka Proteins IPO subscription opened on Feb 29, with March 4 as the last day for application. Click here to subscribe the IPO

At the time of writing, Response from investors has been decent, with the retail category oversubscribed by 24.50 times and the non-institutional quota by 88.25 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, however, received minimal subscriptions at 2.43 times.

IPO allocation: 50% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors. Mukka Proteins manufactures components for aqua feed, poultry feed, and pet food.

IPO price band: ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share with a face value of ₹1. Lot size: 535 equity shares, multiples can be subscribed thereafter.

IPO worth ₹224 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares, without an offer-for-sale component. Net proceeds utilization: general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited, and working capital.

Promoter directors: Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Kalandan Mohammed Arif, and Kalandan Mohammed Althaf. Financial performance: Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, PAT increased by 84.07%, and revenue jumped by 52.52%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • business
  • IPO
  • IPO news
  • Mukka Proteins
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.