Mukka Proteins IPO closing today; Issue subscribed 31 times so far

Mukka Proteins IPO subscription opened on Feb 29, with March 4 as the last day for application.

At the time of writing, Response from investors has been decent, with the retail category oversubscribed by 24.50 times and the non-institutional quota by 88.25 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, however, received minimal subscriptions at 2.43 times.

IPO allocation: 50% for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors. Mukka Proteins manufactures components for aqua feed, poultry feed, and pet food.

IPO price band: ₹26 to ₹28 per equity share with a face value of ₹1. Lot size: 535 equity shares, multiples can be subscribed thereafter.

IPO worth ₹224 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 8,00,00,000 equity shares, without an offer-for-sale component. Net proceeds utilization: general corporate purposes, investment in Ento Proteins Private Limited, and working capital.

Promoter directors: Kalandan Mohammed Haris, Kalandan Mohammed Arif, and Kalandan Mohammed Althaf. Financial performance: Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, PAT increased by 84.07%, and revenue jumped by 52.52%.

