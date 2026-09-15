NSE IPO GMP Today: GMP Trades at ₹198

The NSE IPO grey market premium (GMP) has moderated further as the much-awaited public issue moves closer to its September 17 opening. The latest reported NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹198, down from ₹208 on September 14 and ₹218 on September 11.

At the upper end of the NSE IPO price band of ₹1,785, the current GMP points to an estimated listing price of around ₹1,983, implying a potential premium of approximately 11.09%.

The latest movement, however, tells a more interesting story than the headline premium. NSE IPO GMP has fallen sharply from its recent high of ₹310 recorded on September 5, indicating that the initial excitement around the issue has cooled in the grey market.

At the same time, the premium remains positive and has stayed close to or above ₹200 for most sessions after the official price band was announced.

NSE IPO GMP Today at ₹198

The NSE IPO GMP is currently reported at ₹198.

With the IPO’s upper price band fixed at ₹1,785, the implied listing price based on the current GMP is:

₹1,785 + ₹198 = ₹1,983

This represents an implied premium of approximately 11.09% over the upper price band.

For investors applying for one lot of eight shares, the current GMP translates into an indicative gain of around ₹1,584 per lot, assuming the grey-market premium were to translate fully into the listing price.

However, this is only an estimate. GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual NSE IPO listing price.

NSE IPO GMP Falls 36% From ₹310 Peak

The biggest development in the recent GMP trend is the decline from its September peak.

NSE IPO GMP touched ₹310 on September 5. It has since fallen to ₹198 as of September 15.

That represents a decline of ₹112, or around 36.1%, from the period high.

The movement suggests that grey-market expectations have become more conservative as the IPO opening date approaches.

NSE IPO GMP Trend

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price* September 4 ₹285 — September 5 ₹310 — September 6 ₹273 — September 7 ₹221 — September 8 ₹257 — September 9 ₹222 — September 10 ₹192 ₹1,977 September 11 ₹218 ₹2,003 September 12 ₹208 ₹1,993 September 13 ₹210 ₹1,995 September 14 ₹208 ₹1,993 September 15 ₹198 ₹1,983

*Estimated listing price is based on the ₹1,785 upper price band plus the reported GMP.

The trend shows that the GMP has been volatile rather than moving steadily in one direction.

GMP Has Fallen, But Remains in Double-Digit Premium Territory

Despite the decline from ₹310, the current GMP of ₹198 still represents an implied premium of more than 11% over the upper IPO price band.

This is an important distinction.

The grey market is signalling a potential premium, but the size of that premium has narrowed considerably from the levels seen earlier in September.

The GMP moved below ₹200 on September 10, when it stood at ₹192. It subsequently recovered to ₹218 on September 11 before gradually easing to ₹198 by September 15.

This indicates that while sentiment remains positive, the grey-market premium is not immune to short-term fluctuations.

NSE IPO GMP Movement Since September 10

The last six sessions provide a clearer picture of the recent trend.

The GMP moved from ₹192 on September 10 to ₹218 on September 11. It then eased to ₹208 on September 12, edged up to ₹210 on September 13, slipped back to ₹208 on September 14 and declined further to ₹198 on September 15.

In other words, the recovery seen after September 10 has not sustained.

The GMP is now ₹20 below the September 11 level and ₹112 below its September 5 peak.

This makes the next two sessions particularly important as investors await the opening of the IPO.

NSE IPO GMP vs IPO Price

The official NSE IPO price band has been fixed at ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share.

Against the upper band, the latest GMP of ₹198 indicates:

IPO price: ₹1,785

GMP: ₹198

Implied listing price: ₹1,983

Implied premium: 11.09%

The current indication is therefore still positive, but the potential premium has come down from the levels suggested when the GMP was ₹310.

At ₹310, the implied premium over ₹1,785 would have been approximately 17.37%. At ₹198, it has fallen to 11.09%.

That is a meaningful change in market expectations.

Why the NSE IPO GMP Trend Matters

The NSE IPO is one of the most closely watched public offerings of 2026, and the grey-market premium has become an important sentiment indicator ahead of its launch.

The issue will open on September 17 and close on September 21, while anchor investor allocation is scheduled for September 16.

The IPO has a price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785 and comprises an Offer for Sale of up to 12.64 crore shares. The proposed listing is on the BSE.

The issue’s large size and the prominence of NSE have contributed to significant investor attention. The Financial Express has also reported strong online interest in the NSE IPO, with the issue among the most searched IPOs in September.

NSE IPO GMP and Market Sentiment

The cooling GMP also comes against a broader backdrop of changing market sentiment.

For an issue of NSE’s size, investor appetite is likely to be influenced not only by the company’s fundamentals and market position but also by prevailing equity-market conditions.

The NSE IPO is particularly significant because it will bring India’s leading stock exchange closer to becoming a listed company. At the same time, investors are assessing the valuation implied by the ₹1,785 upper price band.

The IPO has also drawn attention because of the potential impact on the valuation of BSE, India’s other major listed exchange operator.

What Could Happen to NSE IPO GMP Next?

With the IPO opening on September 17, there are only a few sessions left for the grey-market premium to establish a clearer trend.

There are three levels worth watching:

₹198: The current reported GMP. A further decline below this level could indicate continued cooling in grey-market sentiment.

₹200: A psychological level for the premium. Sustaining GMP above ₹200 could indicate that the grey market continues to expect a double-digit listing premium.

₹218-₹220: The recent recovery zone. A move back towards this range would suggest that the short-term decline has reversed.

The anchor investor response on September 16 and subscription figures once bidding opens on September 17 could provide a more meaningful indication of actual investor demand.

NSE IPO GMP: What Investors Should Keep in Mind

The GMP should not be confused with the actual market price of NSE shares.

Grey-market transactions operate outside the formal stock exchange mechanism, and the premium can change based on sentiment, demand and market conditions. It can also move significantly between the time an IPO application is made and the day the shares are listed.

Therefore, the current implied listing price of ₹1,983 should be viewed only as an indicative calculation based on the reported ₹198 GMP.

The actual NSE IPO listing price will ultimately be determined by market demand and price discovery once trading begins.

NSE IPO GMP: Key Numbers

Current GMP: ₹198

₹198 Previous Day GMP: ₹208

₹208 GMP on September 11: ₹218

₹218 Recent GMP High: ₹310 on September 5

₹310 on September 5 Recent GMP Low: ₹192 on September 10

₹192 on September 10 IPO Upper Price Band: ₹1,785

₹1,785 Estimated Listing Price: ₹1,983

₹1,983 Implied Premium: 11.09%

11.09% Estimated Profit per Lot: ₹1,584

₹1,584 Lot Size: 8 shares

8 shares IPO Opens: September 17, 2026

September 17, 2026 IPO Closes: September 21, 2026

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