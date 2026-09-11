NSE IPO Latest Updates: GMP, Impact on BSE Shares

The NSE IPO is heading towards its September 17 opening with strong investor interest, with the GMP currently reported at around ₹220, according to the latest data sources reported. At the upper end of the NSE IPO price band of ₹1,785, this indicates an estimated listing price of around ₹2,005 and a potential premium of approximately 12.32%.

However, the more important development is the movement in GMP rather than the headline premium itself. The grey market premium has moderated from ₹285 on September 4 to ₹220 on September 11, although it has recovered from ₹192 on September 10.

The movement comes as investors assess NSE’s final IPO price band, the reduced offer size and broader market conditions ahead of the much-awaited listing.

NSE IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹220

The latest reported NSE IPO GMP stands at ₹220. Based on the upper price band of ₹1,785, the implied listing price works out to approximately ₹2,005.

This represents a potential premium of about 12.32% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

For investors holding one lot of eight shares, a ₹220 GMP would indicate an implied gain of ₹1,760 per lot if the grey-market indication were to translate directly into the listing price.

However, GMP is not an official price indication from NSE or the stock exchanges. It is an unofficial market indicator and can change significantly before the actual listing.

NSE IPO GMP Trend: From ₹285 to ₹220

The recent GMP movement provides an interesting picture of investor sentiment.

The premium was around ₹285 on September 4, when SEBI’s final clearance for the NSE IPO provided a major boost to expectations surrounding the issue. Since then, the GMP has moderated.

According to the trend provided:

Date NSE IPO GMP September 4 ₹285 September 5 ₹310 September 10 ₹192 September 11 ₹220

The GMP touched a high of ₹310 on September 5 during the period under consideration. It subsequently declined to ₹192 on September 10 before recovering to ₹220 on September 11.

This means that while the grey market continues to indicate a premium over the IPO price, the premium is below its recent peak.

Recent market reporting has also highlighted the decline in GMP from around ₹285 after SEBI approval, with weak secondary-market sentiment and the start of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors cited among factors that may have affected grey-market sentiment.

GMP Recovery on September 11

The latest movement is worth watching because the GMP did not continue its decline on September 11.

After falling to ₹192 on September 10, the premium recovered to ₹220, representing a one-day increase of ₹28.

This recovery suggests that the grey-market sentiment remains positive despite the correction from earlier highs.

At ₹220, the implied listing price remains above the IPO’s upper price band:

₹1,785 + ₹220 = ₹2,005

That translates into an implied premium of:

₹220 ÷ ₹1,785 × 100 = 12.32%

NSE IPO Price Band Gives the GMP a New Reference Point

The announcement of the official NSE IPO price band at ₹1,700-₹1,785 has given the grey market a clearer reference point.

The IPO is scheduled to open on September 17 and close on September 21. The issue comprises an OFS by existing shareholders, and NSE itself will not receive the proceeds from the share sale.

At the upper price band of ₹1,785, the reported GMP of ₹220 represents a premium of 12.32%.

The market will now watch whether the GMP remains above ₹200 as the subscription date approaches or whether it moves higher or lower in response to anchor investor demand and broader market sentiment.

Why NSE IPO GMP Is Being Closely Watched

The NSE IPO is not an ordinary primary-market offering. The exchange is one of India’s most important market infrastructure institutions, and its public listing has been anticipated for years.

The IPO is also arriving at a time when investors are closely evaluating valuations across the financial and capital-market ecosystem.

The final price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785 values the offering at a level that makes the IPO one of India’s largest public issues. Reuters reported that the price band implies a valuation of up to around ₹4.42 lakh crore, while the offer size was reduced by more than 15% from the earlier proposal.

A sustained GMP above ₹200 could indicate that grey-market participants continue to expect a meaningful premium over the issue price. On the other hand, a sharp decline in GMP could indicate that expectations around the listing premium are cooling. However, GMP is not regulated under financial markets and cannot be held as an assurance on the listing price.

NSE IPO GMP vs Market Movement

The GMP trend should also be viewed alongside the broader stock market.

The NSE IPO is entering the market amid a period of volatility in Indian equities. In such an environment, grey-market sentiment can change quickly as investors reassess risk appetite, valuations and the potential listing performance of new issues.

The upcoming NSE listing is also being watched by investors in BSE Ltd. BSE shares declined around 1% during the week, ending a two-week winning streak, with market observers pointing to expectations surrounding the NSE IPO and concerns around BSE’s valuation as factors behind some of the selling pressure.

The NSE listing could therefore become an important reference point for how investors value India’s exchange businesses.

NSE IPO Key Numbers

Price Band: ₹1,700-₹1,785

₹1,700-₹1,785 Current Reported GMP: ₹220

₹220 Implied Listing Price: ₹2,005

₹2,005 Potential Premium: 12.32%

12.32% Recent GMP High: ₹310 on September 5

₹310 on September 5 GMP on September 4: ₹285

₹285 GMP on September 10: ₹192

₹192 GMP on September 11: ₹220

₹220 IPO Opens: September 17

September 17 IPO Closes: September 21

September 21 Lot Size: 8 shares

8 shares Minimum Investment: ₹14,280 at the upper price band

₹14,280 at the upper price band Expected Listing: September 24

Disclaimer: GMP is an unofficial grey-market indicator and is not regulated or endorsed by NSE, BSE or SEBI. It can change frequently and should not be treated as an assurance of the actual listing price or returns. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.