Ola Electric Mobility IPO subscribed 4.25 times

6 Aug 2024 , 04:11 PM

The Ola Electric IPO bidding finishes today, August 6, 2024. As of August 5, the issue had been subscribed 1.12 times, with retail investors subscribing for more than three times the number of shares available.

The EV producer launched an IPO on 2 August to raise 6,145.56 crore through fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS).

The pricing range for equity shares is ₹72 to ₹76. Shares will be allotted on August 7 and listed on August 9 on NSE and BSE.

Retail investors category was subscribed 3.79 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 2.39 timestheir allotted portion. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was booked 5.31 times, whereas the employee portion has been booked 11.51 times.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Axis Capital, BoB Capital Markets, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets.

