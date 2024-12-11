iifl-logo-icon 1
One Mobikwik raised ₹257 crore ahead IPO via anchor investors

11 Dec 2024 , 11:30 AM

One Mobikwik, India’s one of the top fintech form has raised ₹257 crore from the anchor investors ahead of the IPO on December 10. The ₹572 crore initial publif offer of One Mobikwik is now open for subscription and will be available till December 13. Click here to subscribe the IPO.

In its exchanges filing, One Mobikwik said that it has finalised allocation of 92,25,807 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹279 per share.

Many marquee investors took part in anchor book including Morgan Stanley, Eastspring Investments, and Government Pension Fund Global invested.

SBI Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Ashoka India, Axis Mutual Fund, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Bandhan MF, and SBI General Insurance Company were among the domestic companies receiving allocation of shares under anchor book.

The company has set the price band of the IPO at ₹265-279 per share. The company will use the funds towards growth, expansion and research & development (R&D).

SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital Advisors are the BRLM of the IPO.

sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

