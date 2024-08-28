iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Premier Energies IPO oversubscribed 6.47x on day two

28 Aug 2024 , 04:42 PM

Following a successful first day, Premier Energies’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed to 6.47 times on the second day of the bidding process, owing to significant demand from retail and non-institutional investors.

The issue became available for subscription on August 27 and will conclude on August 29.

As of 4:30 p.m., non-institutional investors (NIIs) had subscribed 18.36 times. Retail investors subscribed nearly 4.16 times, while qualified institutional purchasers subscribed by 1.39 times.

The IPO consists of a new issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1291 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 3.42 crore shares by selling shareholders.

Under the offer-for-sale component, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC would divest 2.68 crore equity shares, South Asia EBT Trust will divest 1,72,600 equity shares, and promoter Chiranjeev Singh Saluja will sell 72,000,000 equity shares.

Approximately half of the offer is allocated for QIB investors, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Premier Energies
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.