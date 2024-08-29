Premier Energies IPO subscribed 45 times so far on Day 3

Premier Energies Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) has witnessed substantial investor interest, as seen by subscription status statistics. Premier Energies’ initial public offering (IPO) began on August 27 and ends today.

Premier Energies’ IPO has been substantially oversubscribed, and today is the final day of bidding.

Premier Energies is a major participant in integrated solar cell and module manufacturing, with exceptional growth and financial performance over its 29-year history. Given the issue’s reasonable prices in comparison to its rivals, most experts recommend subscribing to it.

Premier Energies’ IPO has been subscribed 45.02 times as of Thursday, the third and final day of the bidding process. According to BSE data as of 14:51 p.m., the offering attracted bids for 200.98 crore equity shares against 4.46 crore on offer.

The retail category received a subscription of 6.48 times, while the non-institutional investors’ quota was subscribed to 46.26 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion has received 120.79 times the subscriptions, while the employee portion has received 9.50 times the subscriptions.

