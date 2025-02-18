iifl-logo-icon 1
Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

18 Feb 2025 , 12:52 PM

Quality Power Electrical Equipments, a global leader in critical energy transition equipment and power technologies has opened its IPO on Feb 14 and will be closing on Feb 18, 2024. The company is serving clients across various sectors with high voltage electrical equipment and solutions. It has set the price band of ₹401 to ₹425 per share.

On Feb 18, 2025, Subscription Status of Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO at 12:18

Overall, the IPO has been subscribed 0.9 times.

Highest subscription was in the Retail Individual Investor category at 1.4 times.

Lowest subscription was in the Qualified Institutional Buyer category at 0.6 times.

The Non Institutional Investor category had a subscription of 1.2 times.

Financial Profile

Revenue from Operations: Revenue from operations for Fiscal 2024 was ₹3,005.97 million, up from ₹2,532.50 million in Fiscal 2023 and ₹1,826.38 million in Fiscal 2022.

Profitability: The EBITDA was ₹381.09 million for Fiscal 2024 against ₹323.44 million for Fiscal 2023 with an EBITDA margin of 12.68%. PAT was also a sharp up at ₹554.74 million along with a PAT margin of 16.74%.

Return Metrics: The returns for shareholders are also strong, with ROE and ROCE of 29.15% and 19.20%, respectively.

Net Worth & Debt: The firm enjoys a net worth of ₹1,903.25 million and boasts a debt-equity ratio of only 0.20, demonstrating a healthy balance sheet.

Cash Flow: The net cash flow was ₹515.16 million, reflecting strong cash generation:

Global Reach: The firm operates in 100 international markets and, in international markets, the revenue from international markets (₹80.68 million)

Customer Base: Over the years the number of customers has reduce from 266 in Fiscal 2022 to 210 in Fiscal 2024.

IPO Objectives

The Net Proceeds of the Fresh Issue are proposed to be utilized in the following manner:

M&A: Payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Private Limited

Capex: Funding capital expenditure requirements for purchase of plant and machinery

Miscellaneous: Funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

No OFS: The Company does not propose to utilize any portion of the Net Proceeds for the purpose of Offer for Sale (OFS) by any of the existing shareholders.

The company has a strong focus on research and development and has established itself as a pioneer in the provision of power products and solutions across power generation, transmission, distribution, and automation sectors. The manufacturing facilities of Quality power are adhere to international quality standards, catering to global conglomerate clientele, including Fortune 500 companies.

