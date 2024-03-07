iifl-logo-icon 1
RK Swamy IPO likely out today; Here's how to check

7 Mar 2024 , 02:18 PM

The share allotment for the RK Swamy IPO will be finalized today, Thursday, March 7. Investors who applied for the RK Swamy IPO can check the allotment status on the registrar’s portal, which is KFin Technologies Ltd. The RK Swamy IPO subscription opened on Monday, March 4, and closed on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors can verify their RK Swamy IPO allotment status on the BSE website or the website of the company’s registrar, KFin Technologies Limited. To access the application status, investors will need to provide either the application number or PAN details.

The listing date for the RK Swamy IPO is scheduled for March 12, while the refund process for investors who were not allocated shares will commence on March 11. Investors who have been allotted shares will receive them in their demat accounts on the same day.

