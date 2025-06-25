Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited – A Rising Challenger In Indian Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited is an emerging manufacturer of steel pipes and tubes. It specialises in ERW (Electrical Resistance Welded) and other structural steel products used across a diverse range of industries.
The industry is competitive with many large players in the market. However, despite the smaller size, its return metrics are healthy and worthy of note.
Its IPO of upto INR 5,400.00 million comprises of both a fresh issue and offer for sale from its existing shareholders/promoters.
Details of Selling Shareholders
* – Promoter/Founder
The key objective of the IPO is to utilize the net proceeds towards reducing its debt and utilize the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.
The steel pipe and tubes industry traces its origins to the mid-19th century, when steel was first manufactured using the the Bessemer process. Since then, the industry has undergone dramatic transformation over the years due to technological development, market needs, and the birth of new manufacturing methods.
The steel pipes market has evolved significantly over the centuries. In the beginning, steel pipes were used primary for in water supply and sewage systems. When the oil & gas industry started to expand, the use of steel pipes increased. New applications were developed and competition amongst players intensified.
The 20th century became know as the century where the industry introduced innovative manufacturing processes like electric resistance welding and submerged arc welding. These operations made it possible to turn out high-quality steel tubes possessing high strength and excellent durability..
The steel pipes and tubes industry serves a diverse range of customers across various sectors, including:
The industry can be broadly segmented into two categories/
Market Size & Growth
The steel pipes and tubes industry is an important sector in the global economy, with a substantial market size and growth potential. China is the leading producer and accounts for 60% of worldwide market. India is a distant 3rd and accounts for 5% of the global market. Out of a total global volume of 131.9 mt in 2022, India accounted for 6.9 mt.
The steel pipes and tubes market can be broadly classified into two segments – Welded and Seamless. In 2022, welded pipes and tubes accounted for approximately 67% of all tubular pipes produced worldwide, while seamless pipes and tubes accounted for around 33%.
The welded pipes and tubes subsegment witnessed a growth of 1% between 2017 and 2022, driven by increasing demand from the building and construction and infrastructure sectors. The seamless pipes and tubes subsegment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2017 and 2022, driven by increasing demand from the oil and gas industry.
The growth of the steel pipes and tubes industry is driven by several key factors, including:
Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited, formerly known as Sambhv Sponge Power Private Limited, was incorporated on April 24, 2017, as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013. The company started with manufacturing of sponge iron and today is a merchant producer of value-added, tailor-made pipe and tube products.
The firm is involved in the steel business focusing on electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and tubes. It offers the following products:
The company operates two plants situated in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, having a combined installed capacity for finished products of 1,698,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2025. The plants have advanced technology and production facilities, which include an effluent treatment plant, a water treatment plant, and an in-house power plant that operates on flue gases used to produce DRI directly.
Its products are used in the following industries:
The company is looking to further diversify into other product ranges to further grow its product basket and also to increase the installed capacity to cater to the increasing demand of steel pipes and tubes in India. It also intends to penetrate new markets, including overseas markets, to increase its revenue sources and enhance its profit.
Competitive Landscape
The company operates in a highly competitive steel pipes and tubes industry, with several domestic and international players vying for market share. The major competitors in the industry include:
Unique backward integration process enables the company to produce various finished products such as ERW Pipes and Tubes, Pre-galvanized pipes, GI Pipes from intermediate products like sponge iron, blooms/slabs, and HR Coils. This vertically integrated structure of the company allows it to manage the supply chain from end to end, leading to less reliance on outside coil producers and the ability to deliver quality product quicker to market.
Financial Performance
Revenue Growth: A Steady growth
The company’s revenue has shown a steady increase over the past three years. The growth in revenue is primarily driven by the company’s ability to increase its sales volume, particularly in the ERW black pipes and tubes segment. The company’s strategic location in Chhattisgarh, close to its key raw material suppliers, has also contributed to its revenue growth. Additionally, the company’s focus on product customization has enabled it to increase its wallet share and diversify its product basket.
Profit Growth: A Mixed Bag
While the company’s revenue has shown a steady increase, its EBITDA margin profile has deteriorated. From a 15.2% EBITDA margins in FY22, it witnessed only 12.4% EBITDA margins in FY24. In 9m FY25, they further eroded to 10.5%.
Working Capital: Increased in 9m FY25
The company’s working capital days had increased in the period ending Dec 31, 2024. Against a working capital days of 41 during FY24, they had increased to 58 in the period mentioned. However, the company’s management is confident that it can manage its working capital effectively and reduce its working capital cycle in the near future.
Figure: Financial Summary
|Metric (INR m)
|Period Ending March 31, 2022
|Period Ending March 31, 2023
|Period Ending March 31, 2024
|Period Ending December 31, 2024
|Revenue from Operations
|8,193.49
|9,372.20
|12,857.57
|10,160.92
|EBITDA
|1,245.15
|1,173.00
|1,598.72
|1,063.67
|PAT
|721.08
|603.83
|824.39
|406.85
Source: RHP
Figure: Peer Comparison
|Company Name
|Revenue from Operations (INR million)
|P/E as on June 2, 2025
|EPS Diluted (INR)
|RoNW (%)
|Net Asset Value (INR per share)
|NAV (INR million)
|Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited
|12,857.57
|21.6*
|3.79
|25.42
|18.19
|4,382.82
|APL Apollo Tubes Limited
|181,188.00
|68.52
|26.40
|22.21
|129.60
|35,966.20
|Hariom Pipes Industries Limited
|11,531.88
|21.15
|18.34
|13.56
|160.50
|4,188.00
|Hi-Tech Pipes Limited
|26,992.93
|35.52
|2.69
|8.90
|38.20
|5,725.22
|JTL Industries Limited
|20,402.29
|10.16
|6.52
|19.15
|43.72
|7,739.10
|Rama Steel Tubes Limited
|10,465.10
|24.27
|0.49
|10.40
|2.14
|3,308.10
|Surya Roshni Limited
|78,092.70
|10.98
|30.25
|17.41
|187.60
|20,417.00
Source: RHP; * – based on upper end of price band
