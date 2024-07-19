Sanstar IPO oversubscribed hours after opening

Sanstar Limited, a leading pet foods ingredient provider, has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) today. The IPO will remain open for subscription until July 23, 2024. The company has set the price band for the IPO at ₹90 to ₹95 per equity share. Click here to subscribe the IPO.
IPO Subscription Status
In the first two hours of opening, Sanstar Limited’s IPO has already seen a strong response, being subscribed 1.46 times. Notably, the non-institutional investors have subscribed 2.52 times the allocated quota, while the retail portion has been subscribed 1.88 times.
Reservation for Investors
The allocation of shares in the IPO is structured as follows:
Use of Proceeds
Sanstar plans to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue for several key purposes:
Company Overview
Sanstar is recognized as India’s fifth-largest manufacturer of maize-based specialty products and ingredients, with an impressive annual capacity of 363,000 tons per annum (TPA). The company specializes in converting maize into products used as thickening agents, stabilizers, sweeteners, and additives in food products. Additionally, these products serve as nutritional ingredients in animal nutrition products.
Key Segments
