iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sanstar Secures ₹153.04 Crore from Anchor Investors

19 Jul 2024 , 09:18 AM

Sanstar, a leading manufacturer of plant-based specialty products and ingredient solutions, has raised ₹153.04 Crore from 12 anchor investors on July 18, just a day before its IPO opens. The initial public offering (IPO) is set to begin on July 19 and will be open for bidding until July 23.

Key Details of the Anchor Investment

Five major institutional investors have played a significant role in this anchor investment:

  • Societe Generale
  • BofA Securities Europe SA ODI
  • Bank of India Mutual Fund
  • Trust Mutual Fund
  • SBI General Insurance Company

These institutions collectively invested ₹70 Crore. Additionally, other notable investors, including Gagandeep Credit Capital, Negen Undiscovered Value Fund, Intuitive Alpha Investment Fund, Chattisgarh Investments, Minerva Emerging Opportunities Fund, SB Opportunities Fund, and Finavenue Capital Trust, contributed ₹83.04 Crore.

Sanstar has finalized the allocation of 1,61,10,000 equity shares to these anchor investors at a price of ₹95 per share. The company announced that 36,84,450 shares were allocated to two domestic mutual funds through a total of three schemes.

IPO Details

Sanstar aims to raise ₹510.15 Crore through its IPO, which comprises:

  • Fresh Issue: Equity shares worth ₹397.1 Crore
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): Shares worth ₹113.05 Crore by promoters

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹90-95 per share. Of the total issue size:

  • 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)
  • 35% for retail investors
  • 15% for non-institutional investors

Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 shares thereafter.

Utilization of Funds

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for the following purposes:

  • Expansion of Dhule Facility: ₹181.56 Crore
  • Debt Repayment: ₹100 Crore
  • General Corporate Purposes: Remaining funds

About Sanstar

Sanstar, based in Ahmedabad, is renowned for its diverse range of products, including liquid glucose, dried glucose solids, maltodextrin powder, dextrose monohydrate, native maize starches, modified maize starches, and various co-products like germs, gluten, fiber, and enriched protein.

Lead Manager and Registrar

  • Book Running Lead Manager: Pantomath Capital Advisors
  • Registrar: Link Intime India

 

Related Tags

  • Sanstar
  • Sanstar IPO
  • Sanstar IPO anchor book
  • Sanstar IPO closing date
  • Sanstar IPO live subscription
  • Sanstar IPO news
  • Sanstar IPO opening today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.