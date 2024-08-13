iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscribed 13.52 times

13 Aug 2024 , 03:24 PM

Saraswati Saree Depot Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) debuted on the Indian primary market today. According to the BSE and NSE website schedules, the Saraswati Saree Depot IPO subscription would stay open until August 14, 2024. As a result, the public issue will be open for bids from Monday to Wednesday this week. Saraswati Saree Depot has set an IPO price band of ₹152 to ₹160 per equity share.

Saraswati Saree Depot IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE. The company expects to raise 160.01 crore from its initial offer, including 104 crore through fresh shares.

By 3:22 PM on the second day of bidding, the public issue had been booked 13.52 times, the retail section of the book build issue 17.84 times, and the NII segment 44.49 times. The QIB component of the public offering was subscribed 1.26 times.

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • Saraswati Saree Depot
