SEBI gives IPO nod to multiple companies including Kent RO Systems

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given approval to go ahead with the IPO to multiple companies. These companies include, Kent RO Systems, Karamtara Engineering, Mangal Electrical Industries and Vidya Wires.

However, on June 04, Sai Infinium has withdrew its IPO papers.

Kent RO Systems IPO is completely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares of the promoters. Therefore, the company will not receive any funds from the IPO.

The renewable energy and transmission lines products manufacturer, Karamtara Engineering IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1350 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹400 crore by the promoters. The company will use the fresh issue towards debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Mangal Electrical Industries, a transformer components manufacturer’s initial public offer will be completely a fresh issue with no component for offer-for-sale. According to DRHP, the company will use the funds towards expansion of its manufacturing facility in Sikar, Rajasthan and completion of civil work at Jaipur head office to increase storage capacity. The company will also use amount towards debt repayment and for other general corporate purposes.

Winding and conductivity products maker Vidya Wires IPO includes a fresh issue of upto ₹320 crore and an offer for sale of upto 1 crore equity shares by promoters. The company will use the funds for capital expenditure of new projects under its subsidiary ALCU, towards repayment of borrowings and other general corporate purposes.