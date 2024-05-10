iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

TBO Tek IPO subscribed 43.31 times so far

10 May 2024 , 02:37 PM

On the final day of the offering, investors participated in greater numbers in TBO Tek Ltd’s IPO, which is scheduled to close on Friday. The ₹1,559.81 Crore initial public offering (IPO) attracted  43.31 times subscription up to 14:29 am on Friday, the last day of bidding, with offers for 40,21,56,096 shares against the 92,85,816 shares that were on sale.

The public could now subscribe to the TBO Tek IPO on Wednesday.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category received a subscription 40.07 times larger than the retail category’s 19.87 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 56.61 times.

On May 13, the share allotment will be finalised, and on May 15, the NSE and BSE will list the company.

The TBO Tek IPO’s price range was set at ₹875 to ₹920 per share.

TBO Tek Limited is a travel distribution platform that was established in 2006 and provides a wide range of currencies along with forex assistance. It offers travel inventory according on the demands of its clients. Prior to then, it was called Tek Travels Private Ltd.

The TBO Tek IPO consists of an offer for sale of  1.25 Crore shares, valued at ₹1,150.81 Crore, and a new issue of 0.43 Crore shares, valued at ₹400 Crore.

The book running lead managers of the TBO Tek IPO are Axis Capital Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, and Jm Financial Limited. The issue’s registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • TBO Tek
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.