Unicommerce eSolutions IPO fully subscribed

6 Aug 2024 , 03:59 PM

Unicommerce eSolutions’ initial public offering (IPO) sold out within the first three hours of the bidding process on Tuesday, thanks to high demand from retail investors.

As of 3:50 p.m., the public issue had received 1.95 times subscriptions. The retail category was oversubscribed 8.58 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 1.42 times, with no significant bids received from qualified institutional purchasers at the time.

The company has set a price band of ₹102-108 per share, with buyers able to bid for 138 shares in one lot.

Approximately 75% of the offer is designated for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-retail investors.

Unicommerce eSolutions provides an e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics service providers may manage their e-commerce operations from start to finish using the company’s SaaS solution package.

