Unicommerce eSolutions IPO fully subscribed

Unicommerce eSolutions’ initial public offering (IPO) sold out within the first three hours of the bidding process on Tuesday, thanks to high demand from retail investors.
As of 3:50 p.m., the public issue had received 1.95 times subscriptions. The retail category was oversubscribed 8.58 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 1.42 times, with no significant bids received from qualified institutional purchasers at the time.
The company has set a price band of ₹102-108 per share, with buyers able to bid for 138 shares in one lot.
Approximately 75% of the offer is designated for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-retail investors.
Unicommerce eSolutions provides an e-commerce enablement Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics service providers may manage their e-commerce operations from start to finish using the company’s SaaS solution package.
