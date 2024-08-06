iifl-logo

Unicommerce eSolutions Raises Rs 124.5 Crore via Anchor Book

6 Aug 2024 , 08:31 AM

New Delhi-based SaaS platform, Unicommerce Esolutions, has successfully raised ₹124.5 Crore through its anchor book on August 5, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to open on August 6 and will remain open for bidding until August 8.

Anchor Investors and Allocation

In an official exchange filing, Unicommerce Esolutions confirmed the allocation of 1,15,23,831 equity shares to 11 anchor investors at a price of ₹108 per share. Notable participants in the anchor book include:

  • Morgan Stanley
  • SBI Mutual Fund
  • ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
  • HDFC Mutual Fund
  • Kotak Mahindra Trustee
  • Nippon Mutual Fund

Each of these investors acquired 12.96 lakh equity shares, amounting to ₹14 Crore each.

Additional Anchor Investors

Other key investors in the anchor book included:

  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee
  • The Prudential Assurance Company
  • Franklin India Technology Fund
  • DSP Multicap Fund
  • High Conviction Fund

These investors each picked up 7.49 lakh shares, valued at ₹8.09 Crore.

Domestic Mutual Funds’ Participation

Unicommerce Esolutions also disclosed that out of the total allocation, 87,29,328 equity shares were assigned to eight domestic mutual funds through ten different schemes.

IPO Details

The IPO aims to raise ₹276.57 Crore at the upper price band of ₹108 per share. The issue comprises exclusively of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.56 Crore equity shares by the company’s promoter, AceVector, and investor SB Investment Holdings (UK).

Company Background

Unicommerce Esolutions specializes in managing e-commerce operations for a diverse range of clients, including brands, sellers, and logistics service providers. The company’s platform has positioned it as a critical player in the e-commerce ecosystem, facilitating seamless operations for its users.

IPO Management

The IPO is being managed by IIFL Capital Services and CLSA India, who are serving as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

 

