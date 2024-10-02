iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Viney Corporation Files DRHP for IPO

2 Oct 2024 , 09:16 PM

Viney Corporation, a prominent player in the automotive component manufacturing industry, has submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.22 crore equity shares by its promoters and investor shareholders, according to the company’s filing on Monday.

The promoters participating in the OFS include Brijesh Aggarwal, VL-Auto Ancillary, and other key shareholders such as Priyanka Aggarwal, Aren Capsules, and Rakesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares will be directed towards the payment of debt and for general corporate purposes, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial structure.

Viney Corporation specializes in designing, manufacturing, and exporting a comprehensive range of automotive components for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The company’s products are designed in India and Italy, with manufacturing facilities located in India, Italy, and Romania. Viney Corporation serves customers in India, Europe, the USA, and Brazil, positioning itself as a global supplier in the auto components sector.

The IPO will be managed by ICICI Securities and Axis Capital.

 

Related Tags

  • Viney Corporation
  • Viney Corporation DRHP
  • Viney Corporation IPO
  • Viney Corporation SEBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.