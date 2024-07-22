Benchmark Indices End Lower Amid Volatility

In a volatile trading session on July 22, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower. The Sensex closed down by 79.43 points or 0.10%, settling at 80,525.22. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped by 21.60 points or 0.09%, ending at 24,509.30.

Market Breadth:

Advancers: 1,953 shares

Decliners: 1,575 shares

Unchanged: 116 shares

Top Nifty Losers:

Wipro Kotak Mahindra Bank Reliance Industries ITC SBI Life Insurance

Top Nifty Gainers:

Grasim Industries HDFC Bank Dr. Reddy’s Labs Tata Consumer Products Infosys

Sectoral Performance:

Gainers: Auto Capital Goods Healthcare Metal Power (each up by 1%)

Losers: Media Bank IT Realty FMCG



Broader Market Performance:

BSE Midcap Index: Up by 1.3%

BSE Smallcap Index: Up by 0.8%

The market saw a mixed performance with notable gains in specific sectors such as auto, healthcare, and metals, while pressure persisted in media, banking, IT, and FMCG sectors.