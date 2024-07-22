iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Benchmark Indices End Lower Amid Volatility

22 Jul 2024 , 03:41 PM

In a volatile trading session on July 22, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower. The Sensex closed down by 79.43 points or 0.10%, settling at 80,525.22. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped by 21.60 points or 0.09%, ending at 24,509.30.

Market Breadth:

  • Advancers: 1,953 shares
  • Decliners: 1,575 shares
  • Unchanged: 116 shares

Top Nifty Losers:

  1. Wipro
  2. Kotak Mahindra Bank
  3. Reliance Industries
  4. ITC
  5. SBI Life Insurance

Top Nifty Gainers:

  1. Grasim Industries
  2. HDFC Bank
  3. Dr. Reddy’s Labs
  4. Tata Consumer Products
  5. Infosys

Sectoral Performance:

  • Gainers:
    • Auto
    • Capital Goods
    • Healthcare
    • Metal
    • Power (each up by 1%)
  • Losers:
    • Media
    • Bank
    • IT
    • Realty
    • FMCG

Broader Market Performance:

  • BSE Midcap Index: Up by 1.3%
  • BSE Smallcap Index: Up by 0.8%

The market saw a mixed performance with notable gains in specific sectors such as auto, healthcare, and metals, while pressure persisted in media, banking, IT, and FMCG sectors.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • closing bell
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.