Indian stock markets may open on a positive note today

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open higher on June 11. The GIFT Nifty was trading 31 points higher, indicating a positive start. Nifty futures were trading at 23,263.5 at 07:00 am IST.

On June 10, Indian benchmark indices closed in the red, breaking a streak of three straight sessions of higher closing due to muted global cues. Sensex opened at a record high of 76,693.36 and peaked at 77,079.04. However, it closed at 76,490.08, down 203.28 points, or 0.27%. Similarly, Nifty opened at 23,319.15, hit an all-time high of 23,411.90, but closed at 23,259.20, down 30.95 points, or 0.13%.

International markets:

Asian markets were mostly higher in early trade on Tuesday, with Nikkei and Topix up 0.5% each. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record closing highs on Monday, although investors were cautious ahead of the week’s consumer prices report and a Federal Reserve policy announcement.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued buying on June 10, purchasing Indian equities worth ₹2,572.38 Crore. Domestic institutional investors also turned net buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹2,764.46 Crore on the same day.