Benchmark indices trades lower in pre-market session

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-market session. The Sensex declined by 198.05 points or 0.27% to 74,414.38. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped 16.40 points or 0.07% to 22,528.65.

In Asian Market, a mega wave of regional economic data breaks on Asian markets on Friday, with investors already bracing for a nervous end to the month as they weigh up tariff threats from Washington, further signs of U.S. economic slowdown, and fatigue on Wall Street. As at 8:15 AM, CSI 300 Index was down by 17.76 points, Nikkei 225 was down by 1074.08 points and Hang Seng index was down by 403.53 points.

Indian equity indices ended on a flat note with Nifty at 22,550 on February 27. At close, the Sensex was up 10.31 points or 0.01% at 74,612.43, and the Nifty was down 2.50 points or 0.01% at 22,545.05. Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were UltraTech Cement, Trent, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. Except bank and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in the red auto, media, energy, oil & gas, capital goods, realty, power down 1-3%. BSE Midcap index shed 1%, and smallcap index fell 2%.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by a slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling U.S. economy. At close, The S&P 500 dropped 1.59% to end the session at 5,861.57 points, The Nasdaq tumbled 2.78% to 18,544.42 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.45% to 43,239.50 points.