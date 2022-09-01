Bharat Electronics announces cessation of directors

Bharat Electronics announced the cessation of Anandi Ramalingam (DIN: 07616518), Chairman & Managing Director – Additional Charge, Director (Marketing) & Director (HR) – Additional Charge and Rajasekhar M V (DIN: 08850171), Director (Research & Development), on attaining the age of Superannuation,-have retired from their services on 31 August 2022. Powered by Capital Market – Live News