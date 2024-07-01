iifl-logo

Markets end the day in green

1 Jul 2024 , 04:06 PM

Indian benchmark indices rebounded from previous session losses to close higher on July 1, driven by gains in IT, auto, and FMCG stocks. At the close, the Sensex was up by 443.46 points, or 0.56%, at 79,476.19, and the Nifty rose by 131.40 points, or 0.55%, to 24,142.

After a flat start, the market gained momentum, with the Nifty crossing 24,150 and nearing its record high of 24,174. This upward movement was supported by buying across various sectors, except for power, PSU Bank, and realty.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, and Grasim Industries. On the downside, NTPC, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI, and Apollo Hospitals were among the laggards.

Sector-wise, all indices except power, PSU Bank, and realty ended in the green. The IT index notably surged nearly two%. Broader market indices also hit fresh record highs, with both the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1% each.

Notably, more than 300 stocks reached their 52-week high on the BSE. Among these were Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, PB Fintech, Persistent Systems, ACC, L&T Finance, Emami, Oracle Financial Services, Indraprastha Gas, Glenmark Pharma, Biocon, and LIC Housing Finance.

 

