Capital Goods shares rise

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Polycab India Ltd (up 3.54%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 2.81%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.57%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.49%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HEG Ltd (up 2.03%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.75%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.72%), Graphite India Ltd (up 1.65%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.21%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.42%), moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 426.57 or 0.75% at 57464.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 127.45 points or 0.74% at 17264.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 375.66 points or 1.3% at 29348.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 78.79 points or 0.91% at 8700.13.

On BSE,2241 shares were trading in green, 641 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

