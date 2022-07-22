Coforge consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2022 quarter

Net profit of Coforge rose 21.12% to Rs 149.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 123.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 1829.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 1461.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.
|Particulars
|Quarter Ended
|?
|Jun. 2022
|Jun. 2021
|% Var.
|Sales
|1829.40
|1461.60
|25
|OPM %
|15.78
|14.46
|–
|PBDT
|284.20
|215.60
|32
|PBT
|221.20
|163.20
|36
|NP
|149.70
|123.60
|21
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