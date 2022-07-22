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Coforge consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2022 quarter

22 Jul 2022 , 09:07 AM

Net profit of Coforge rose 21.12% to Rs 149.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 123.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 1829.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 1461.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021.

Particulars Quarter Ended
? Jun. 2022 Jun. 2021 % Var.
Sales 1829.40 1461.60 25
OPM % 15.78 14.46
PBDT 284.20 215.60 32
PBT 221.20 163.20 36
NP 149.70 123.60 21

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