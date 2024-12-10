iifl-logo-icon 1
D-Street may open flat on Dec 10, 2024

10 Dec 2024 , 08:03 AM

Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on December 10 amid volatility and mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 20 points premium earlier this morning trading around 24,715.

On December 9, Sensex and Nifty ended lower. The Sensex was down 200.66 points to close at 81,508.46. The Nifty falls 58.80 points, to settle at 24,619. However, the mid-cap and small-cap stocks continued their positive streak.

Among sectors, FMCG, PSU Bank, auto and pharma saw selling while buying was seen in capital goods, IT and metal stocks.

Nifty’s top losers were Tata Consumer, HUL, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Nestle India.
The gainers included L&T, Wipro, SBI Life Insurance, BPCL, and Tata Steel.

Global markets:

Most Asian stocks climbed as China’s top leaders hinted at stronger stimulus plans for next year.

However, Wall Street’s major indices ended lower on Monday night. The Dow Jones dropped 240.59 points (0.54%) to 44,401.93. The S&P 500 declined 37.42 points (0.61%) to 6,052.85. The Nasdaq fell 123.08 points (0.62%) to 19,736.69.

 

 

