D-Street may open gap down on Dec 31, 2024

31 Dec 2024 , 09:10 AM

The indices may open weak on December 31, 2024. The Gift Nifty was trading 0.7% down earlier this morning around 23,653.50.

On Monday, indices closed down amid weak global market trends. The Sensex fell 450 points, or 0.57%, to close at 78,248. The Nifty dropped 168.5 points, or 0.7%, ending at 23,644.90.

Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Trent, and ONGC were the top losers, falling up to 2.76%.

On the other hand, Adani Enterprises, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, and IndusInd Bank led the gains, rising as much as 7.51%.

The VIX also increased to 13.97 points, rose by 5.55% indicating volatility across the market.

Sectoral markets had mixed performance on Monday. Nifty PSU Bank, Auto, Financials, Media, Metals, and Realty indices dropped by up to 1.87%. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG, IT, Pharma, Healthcare, and Telecom indices gained up to 1.62%.

Global Markets:

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets in Japan and South Korea remained closed for New Year’s Eve, while Hong Kong had a shortened trading day. China’s Shanghai Composite traded flat as factory activity growth missed expectations. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% in early trade, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng posted slight gains.

In the US, all three major indices fell by about 1%.

 

 

