D-Street may open higher on Jan 15, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may open positively on Jan 15, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading higher this morning around 23,308.50.

On Jan 14, the indices closed positive amid buying across sectors except IT and FMCG. The Sensex gained 169.62 points and settled at 76,499.63. Meanwhile, the Nifty added 90.10 points to end at 23,176.05.

Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Hindalco, and Shriram Finance. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HUL, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Company, and TCS were among the losers.

Sector-wise, all indices closed in the green except IT and FMCG. The BSE Midcap index rose by 2%, and the Smallcap index was up 1.7%.

Global markets:

As the investors await key inflation data of the US, the Asian stocks traded mixed this morning.

The US markets also have a tepid session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 221.16 points (0.52%) to close at 42,518.28. The S&P 500 edged up 6.69 points (0.11%) to finish at 5,842.91. However, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 43.71 points (0.23%) to end at 19,044.39.